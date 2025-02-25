Courtesy of Japan: Blinged-Out ASICS Sneakers More Cowboy Boot Than Dad Shoe

TOGA and ASICS may be first-time collaborators but they really get each other. For Fall/Winter 2025, TOGA has cooked up some ASICS sneakers that're part elderly, part cowboy.

Whereas ASICS' claim to fame is its functional running shoes turned cooly-uncool daily driver, TOGA is best known in the West for going all Westernwear on footwear classics.

The TOGA touch typically manifests through silver accents that could've easily been lifted from a big ol' Texas belt buckle and, slightly less commonly, ornate stitches inspired by Western shirts and cowboy boots. Its signature shoes are sometimes so studded with metal that you can barely see the shoe underneath.

And so, TOGA and ASICS are a perfect pair.

What with extant demand for cowboy boot-ish kicks and the ongoing excitement for charmed-up sneakers, it's about time that these two great tastes tasted great together. And boy, do they taste great.

First seen during TOGA's FW25 runway show on February 23, its collaborative ASICS sneakers remix the latter's quintessential Sportstyle dad shoe silhouette with silver charms and clever leather panels that tastefully but subtly call out to the curvature of cowboy boots.

The exact sneaker model is tough to pin down partially because it's hidden beneath some big slacks and partially because, well, I'll be real: I have a tough time telling apart all the different ASICS sneakers. These kinda look like the GEL-DS, I suppose.

Still, I can't imagine any ASICS enjoyers turning their noses up at either of TOGA's silver and beige-tinted runners. These things are great.

TOGA is a smart partner for ASICS, which is currently in the midst of pushing its own stylistic envelope with a handful of unusual collaborative models.

Getty Images / Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho

Though TOGA creates several complete ready-to-wear offerings — it actually over sees four disparate labels and these ASICS are from its eponymous mainline collection — its footwear is its prime calling card and was at least partially instrumental in previously earning it likeminded collaborations with Vans and bagmaker PORTER.

Its ASICS sneakers are great not just because they're timely, though they are. They also epitomize TOGA's innate calling cards. And there has never been a better moment to be a brand that specializes in silver charms and yeehaw accents.