A Weatherproof ASICS Behemoth Is Born Anew

There’s a lot more to ASICS than its signature range of sporty dad shoes. And the GEL-YETI TOKYO HI GTX sneaker-boot can attest to that.

The Japanese sportswear label's spin on a rough-and-ready military boot is a bulky suede design with metal lace hooks, a waterproof GORE-TEX lining, and a grippy, deep-ridged sole unit.

Compared to the running shoes that populate ASICS’ most popular product offerings, this boot stood out like a sore thumb when it debuted in collaboration with nonnative four years ago.

And, although ASICS has expanded its selection of leather boot hybrids since then, the GEL-YETI TOKYO HI GTX is still wildly different from what ASICS is best-known for.

ASICS 1 / 5

Something of an ASICS deep cut, the rugged GEL-YETI boot is poised to make a full-scale resurgence in 2025.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

ASICS kicked off the year by reviving the shoe in a new brown colorway together with Japanese label nonnative, the original GEL-YETI collaborator and a brand long aware of the power of tall beige boots (and boot-style sneakers).

Then, it followed that with a muted beige and black in-line colorway that released in late January. Now, releasing on February 10, a black GORE-TEX version with contrast white stitching epitomizes the new approach to ASICS' throwback waterproof classic.

And these aren’t the only boots that the company has in the works: Envisioned together with regular collaborator Kiko Kostadinov, there are tabi-fied ASICS boots also in the pipeline for late this year.

Compare the GEL-YET GORE-TEX boots to the brand’s underrated workwear shoes or sneaker-fied slippers and you realize there’s a whole world of niche ASICS footwear that doesn’t get the attention it deserves.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Perhaps the quiet GEL-YETI revival is the first sign of major ASICS shifts to come.