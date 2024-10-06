Converse's Insanely Tall Cowboy Boots Are Wild West-Worthy

How to be a Converse cowboy? Well, first, you'll need Converse Japan's new cowboy boot designed for the All-Star wrangler (well, more like those who want to dress the part).

A couple of years ago, during cowboycore's peak, Converse dropped the All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a high-top sneaker-boot that looked ready for the local rodeo.

At the time, I thought it couldn't get wilder than the Chuck Taylor turning into ankle boot hybrids. But the latest Converse boot has proven me wrong.

Converse's All-Star Western Boots ST Z emerges as an even taller version of the brand's previous effort. They are covered in luscious suede and embroidered patterns echoing the traditional cowboy boot look.

Converse Japan

In all honesty, the Converse shoes quite literally look like UGG boots with the soles of the classic Chuck 70 sneakers and the spirit of Texas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Converse's western steppers include some star stitching and the traditional All-Star patch. This time, however, Converse has quietly and cleverly embedded the signature detail into the boot's convenient pull tabs.

Converse's All-Star Western Boots are scheduled to release on October 24 at atmos Tokyo, followed by a launch at Converse Japan on October 25.

To some, dressing like a cowboy may be out. For people like Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, and Pharrell, cowboycore is alive and well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Labels like Louis Vuitton and Thug Club are keeping the modern cowboys looking good from the ankles up. Converse is here to ensure that the Western trend is in good hands (and feet).