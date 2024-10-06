Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Converse's Insanely Tall Cowboy Boots Are Wild West-Worthy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

How to be a Converse cowboy? Well, first, you'll need Converse Japan's new cowboy boot designed for the All-Star wrangler (well, more like those who want to dress the part).

A couple of years ago, during cowboycore's peak, Converse dropped the All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a high-top sneaker-boot that looked ready for the local rodeo.

Shop Converse

At the time, I thought it couldn't get wilder than the Chuck Taylor turning into ankle boot hybrids. But the latest Converse boot has proven me wrong.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Converse's All-Star Western Boots ST Z emerges as an even taller version of the brand's previous effort. They are covered in luscious suede and embroidered patterns echoing the traditional cowboy boot look.

In all honesty, the Converse shoes quite literally look like UGG boots with the soles of the classic Chuck 70 sneakers and the spirit of Texas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Converse's western steppers include some star stitching and the traditional All-Star patch. This time, however, Converse has quietly and cleverly embedded the signature detail into the boot's convenient pull tabs.

Converse's All-Star Western Boots are scheduled to release on October 24 at atmos Tokyo, followed by a launch at Converse Japan on October 25.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To some, dressing like a cowboy may be out. For people like Bella Hadid, Beyoncé, and Pharrell, cowboycore is alive and well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Labels like Louis Vuitton and Thug Club are keeping the modern cowboys looking good from the ankles up. Converse is here to ensure that the Western trend is in good hands (and feet).

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
New Balance1906R Marshland
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
GramicciCheckered Stance Shirt Sierra Check Navy
$145.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Multiple colors
And WanderSil Sacoche Yellow
$120.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Converse's Got Its Own Wonderfully Beefy Dad Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Converse’s New Slip-On Is Quite Vans-ish
    • Sneakers
  • From Converse to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • From ASICS to Converse, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • We Won! Converse's Most Emo Shoe Is Back
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Oakley’s Award-Winning Hybrid Glasses Are Brimming With Tech
    • Style
  • Converse's Insanely Tall Cowboy Boots Are Wild West-Worthy
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's Most Timeless Sneaker Has Serious Grandpa Swag
    • Sneakers
  • In Short Shorts, Chloe Sevigny Make Seasonal Confusion Chic
    • Style
  • ATTN, Millennials: Your Favorite Mall Brand Is Now Adult-Sized (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Jordan's New Skate-Worthy Sneaker Is Off to a Beautiful Start
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now