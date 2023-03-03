Peacocking? Tommy Cash Wore a NSFW Realistic Vagina to Fashion Week

Tired of the fashion week peacocks? Bored of typical street style? Consider Tommy Cash your savior. The artist and musician is a perpetual outsider all-star, forever dominating the fashion week discourse with some of the most insane outfits you've ever seen in public.

Let us not forget the time that Tommy Cash, dressed as a binkie-toting baby (complete with security detail to push his stroller) distracted one of the models on the Marine Serre runway.

How about the time that Cash wore seemingly nothing more than his own hair (and press-on toenails) to the Rick Owens show?

Actually, something about the Rick Owens show seems to really get Cash's creative juices going, as he's really outdone himself with the getup he wore to Owens' Fall/Winter 2023 womenswear presentation.

If you're at work, turn away, and if you're on your phone in public, dim the screen: behold Tommy Cash's disturbingly real prosthetic vagina.

Clad in tight "SUE ME" tanktop, Cash debuted his new genitalia backstage at Rick Owens, though his masterpiece is (fortunately?) too realistic to be allowed in Instagram or TikTok videos.

Like it or not, at least it's something new.

Actually, Tommy Cash may be the best person to turn to for newness in fashion.

He's previously issued some truly out-there collaborations with both Rick Owens and Maison Margiela (for whom Cash created bread loafers) and exhibited artworks that toy with the art world conventions. Safe to say, Tommy Cash knows what he's doing.

"I was born for this. I’ve been training for this. I’m ready," Cash once told Highsnobiety.

"I don’t know where this shit is coming from. No one from my family, no one from my friends, no one is like me... I never had a group of friends, so basically my mentality was ‘I just do me.’ And it still is."