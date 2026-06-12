The UGG-ification of adidas’ Luxe Samba Slippers

Over the hot weather, adidas is already thinking ahead to the fall and winter seasons with its new fluffy Samba Mules.

The latest versions of the slip-on model have essentially gone UGG mode. It arrives with clean suede on the outside and fluffed-out faux fur on the inside. The results? It's the coziest Samba slippers thus far, no debate.

It might even be the most stylish pair yet. In addition to the UGG flavoring, the fur-lined Samba Mules also feature the trendy "Miu Miu" double shoelaces.

adidas offers its cold-weather-ready mules in two colorways, including a dark brown pair and a beige option. Both are said to be releasing sometime in the fall on adidas' website.

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The adidas Samba Mules are truly Sambas at heart, proving themselves to be just as versatile as the original sneaker. There are luxe woven styles for the summer. Then, you've got the ones with the more classic Samba look for an everyday slip-on kind of vibe.

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Now, with the UGG-level Samba Mules, winter slipper rotations are set, too.

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