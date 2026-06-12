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ASAP Rocky Wore the Only Knicks Outfit That Matters

Written by Tom Barker in Style

I’ve seen more orange and blue over the last five days than I have in my whole life. We all have. The Knicks are on the cusp of history, one game away from being NBA champs for the first time since 1973 and fresh off the largest comeback in NBA finals history, which means the team’s signature colors are on every New York corner (and beyond).

Bootleg merch is flooding the streets. Timothée Chalamet is wearing exclusively blue and orange Chrome Hearts. Taylor Swift and her high-profile pals, two of the sisters behind the pop band Haim and the actress Mariska Hargitay, all showed up to game four wearing custom parody tees — Swift’s read “Stevie Knicks.” But A$AP Rocky’s special Saint Laurent suit stands above them all.

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Rocky’s satin shirt and tie couldn’t have been more on-theme, both shining in Knicks orange. However, his silk suit, an equally shiny mustard yellow number, not only defies the Knicks’ color scheme (did nobody tell Rocky it’s orange and blue, not mustard yellow) but logic itself.

Mustard and orange is the kind of brash color combination most tailors would advise against, but of course, Rocky somehow made it work. That man has a long history of pulling off stuff that the rest of us would never touch (or look so good in). 

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Admittedly, grounding it all with black shoes and thick black Ray-Ban shades — a Rocky signature that speaks to his current role as the sunglass label’s creative director — helped make his look a little more down to earth.

Well, as down-to-earth as anyone who can actually afford Knicks tickets in this economy could be.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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