Good Bags? No, They're Toogood

PORTER's latest bags? They're too good, designed by the Toogood sisters, of course.

Faye and Eric Toogood advance their beautiful friendship with PORTER, dropping a new collection of stylish nylon twill bags.

The latest collaborative effort upholds Toogood's design philosophy, "timeless clothing, sculptural design." Like the London label's clothes and even its Birkenstocks, its PORTER bags are big in proportions and classic by design, realized with padded details and approachable color options like khaki green and tangerine orange.

Toogood's PORTER collab brings back previous hits, such as the Editor Tote and Pedlar Backpack. The label also introduces the all-new Paperboy bag, a rectangular-shaped bag balancing practicality and genuine wearability.

It's not surprising to see PORTER bags this good already gone with the wind. However, Porter and Toogood's collab is scheduled to receive a wider release on October 17, with prices ranging from ¥47,300 to ¥93,500, roughly $310 to $613.

