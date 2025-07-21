A Tactical Tote for the Well-Read

You don’t have to read to appreciate this industrial-grade book tote, but it definitely helps.

PORTER, Japan’s lynchpin of utilitarian bags, has created a very literate tote with Komiyama Bookstore designed to make you look like you read Vonnegut before bed and annotate Sontag in the margins.

Sized to fit a 13-inch laptop, A4 documents, or three novels you could pretend to skim at the café, the PORTER x Komiyama two-way bag comes with long shoulder straps, a removable crossbody strap, interior and exterior pockets, a belt-and-hook closure, and a leather key charm stamped with Komiyama’s symbolic mark.

It’s a combo of thoughtful size and smart detailing, suave but also useful.

Available now at Yoshida & Co.'s official online store for about $480, this bag arrives at a moment when books are being rediscovered not just as an escape from screen fatigue but as something to hold, to style, to signal. Whether you actually read or just show up to the right book club with the right title tucked under your arm, well, only god can judge.

PORTER’s clever bag keeps your hardcovers pristine no matter what they’re used for. And that’s thanks in part to PORTER’s reinforced stitching, compartmentalized storage, and hardcore closures that won’t quit.

To celebrate the collab, PORTER OMOTESANDO Gallery is hosting a rotating exhibition curated by Komiyama, spotlighting secondhand books on art, fashion, and Japanese culture.

It’s the kind of vibe, and certainly the kind of bag, that makes you feel smarter just carrying it.

