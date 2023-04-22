Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
It's Saint Laurent & ASICS for Tracee Ellis Ross' Post-Workout Flex

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Our favorite vacay queen — that's Tracee Ellis Ross, by the way — is back doing with she does best: subtly flexing with ease.

Following a sesh on April 20 (not that kind of sesh, a gym one), Ross stepped out in a simple post-workout joined by luxury touches.

While her apparel consisted of a black tank and leggings, she accessorized with a leather tote worn on her shoulder and oversized Saint Laurent sunglasses shading her face.

On-foot? The Bottega gawd gave her Puddle boots a break, opting for Renell Medrano's Ice Studios x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 sneakers for the gym.

She's been spotted in the collaborative pairs and other ASICS sneakers prior to this outing. And I understand, Tracee. I, too, can't get enough of my icy kicks.

But despite the hyped appeal ASICS has earned, the brand's shoes are top-notch performance shoes for running and other athletic activities, including workouts. Ross gets it, and she knows how to pick 'em, especially when it comes to the brand's cream of the crop colorways.

After all, she does have a pretty impressive sneaker collection, including Union LA's Jordan 4s, Nikes, and Pyer Moss's Reebok collabs, to name a few.

Whether casually marrying Prada and Birks or sporting a simple workout 'fit with solid accessories, Ross makes this fashion thing look easy.

