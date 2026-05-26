When Did ASICS' Daily Driver Dad Shoe Become a Beautiful Unicorn?

ASICS is known for making a unicorn or two where elderly dad shoes are concerned. Now the geriatric sneaker savant is taking a more literal approach to this curated uniqueness with a unicorn-colored GEL-CUMULUS 16 running shoe.

With more than a decade of track and field dominance under its belt, the GEL-CUMULUS 16, available on the ASICS website for $230, is far from the new kid on the block.

It's more like the old man on the street. But it wasn't until recently that the retro running sneaker galloped its way into the stables of stylish shoe stardom.

See, at first, technical running function was at the forefront of this humble running shoe's disposition. But as the trendy dad shoe ship picked up steam, ASICS found itself at the forefront of the paternal fashion moment.

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And now, 12 years later, ASICS is dressing up its GEL-CUMULUS 16 as a unicorn, a great way to reflect the inherent uniqueness and quirk-factor possessed by all delightfully odd dad shoes.

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It also presents quite the humorous contrast: Part beefy running shoe. Part mystical horse-like creature.

The leather and mesh upper wear various shades of pinks, purples, and peaches, which give the shoe its heavy mythical charm. This whimsical disposition poses a nice contrast to the inherent practicality that comes with any dad shoe.



And if there's anything we've learned from recent ASICS drops, like its crisp white shredder that's designed to get dirty, it's that ASICS is great at creating enigmas.

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