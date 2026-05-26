Willy Chavarria's Latest adidas Stomper Is as Tough as It Looks
Willy Chavarria is no stranger to adidas’ heritage collection. He’s remastered quite a few of the German sportswear brand’s biggest sneakers in recent years, always with a knack for dialing up the attitude while staying true to the classics.
Now, he’s bringing that same energy to the Megaride.
The Megaride was always an alarmingly large shoe. With a chunkier-than-life sole and attitude to match, the Chavarria version is all of that, and more.
This time around, it’s got a more sporty, almost soccer-inspired feel, thanks in part to that extended tongue, which leaves plenty of real estate for Mr. Chavarria’s flashy surname stitched in bold.
But the rest of the shoe is all about restraint: blacked-out upper, crisp white hits, and just enough contrast to keep things interesting. The overall vibe is equal parts terrace classic and street flex, loud in its proportions, low-key in its palette.
This isn’t a sneaker trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s just confidently doubling down on what made the Megaride weirdly great in the first place, and adding a little Chavarria edge for good measure.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.