Willy Chavarria's Latest adidas Stomper Is as Tough as It Looks

Willy Chavarria is no stranger to adidas’ heritage collection. He’s remastered quite a few of the German sportswear brand’s biggest sneakers in recent years, always with a knack for dialing up the attitude while staying true to the classics.

Now, he’s bringing that same energy to the Megaride.

The Megaride was always an alarmingly large shoe. With a chunkier-than-life sole and attitude to match, the Chavarria version is all of that, and more.

This time around, it’s got a more sporty, almost soccer-inspired feel, thanks in part to that extended tongue, which leaves plenty of real estate for Mr. Chavarria’s flashy surname stitched in bold.

adidas 1 / 3

But the rest of the shoe is all about restraint: blacked-out upper, crisp white hits, and just enough contrast to keep things interesting. The overall vibe is equal parts terrace classic and street flex, loud in its proportions, low-key in its palette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This isn’t a sneaker trying to reinvent the wheel. It’s just confidently doubling down on what made the Megaride weirdly great in the first place, and adding a little Chavarria edge for good measure.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.