Tracee Ellis Ross Proves: Prada & Birks Are the Perfect Pair

Tracee Ellis Ross? In Prada and Birks? My Saturday just got better.

On August 7, Tracee Ellis Ross strolled through SoHo, New York, blending in perfectly with the district's fashionable crowd while wearing an all-black ensemble.

Specifically, Ross opted for a double-breasted pantsuit paired with Prada's tiny knit tank top and Birkenstock leather Arizona's on-foot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

One can never go wrong with going onyx mode with their outfit. But, the flash of the white Prada logo supplies the perfect amount — a teaspoon, if you will — of contrast and flex.

Two days later, there goes Ross: same combo, new day, but in a different way.

This time, Ross flashed her winning smile, matching the lively energy of her yellow Prada striped tank and white Birks.

Ross took a note from Bella Hadid's book for this upbeat look, opting for oversized baggy Balenciaga jeans and sporty goggle sunglasses.

After my two-day style observation, here's what I discovered: leave it to Tracee Ellis Ross to make Prada and Birks the style combo we didn't know we deserved.

Am I surprised that Ross made seamlessly made Prada and Birkenstock a stylish coupling? Not at all. I mean, she is a fashion icon, people.

Perhaps, Ross inherited her impressive fashion sense from her mom, you know, the living music and fashion legend, Diana Ross. She even strutted alongside her mother in Thierry Mugler's 1991 runway presentation!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

As a long-time admirer of Ross' looks, I can tell you that the actress and former model isn't new to the fashion world. Instead, Ross is true to it.

Have we forgotten her "Edna Mode" moment at the 2021 Met Gala and that time she wore *those* Versace platform heels?

Honored with the 2020 E! People's Choice fashion icon award, Ross has long been praised for her uniquely tasteful style on and off the red carpet. Even Tyler, the Creator is a fan.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

She commands just as many mesmerized eyes in a power suit as she does in an over-the-top Valentino couture gown. It kind of reminds me of Zendaya's effect.

Not to mention, she's also somewhat of a sneakerhead, having sported Nike Air Max 90s, Air Jordan 1 "Satin Backboard," and even Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 "Mocha" in the past.

Ross consistently serves style bangers to my fashion heart's desire, whether she's wearing design sequin suits with hyped kicks or $1,000 Prada tanks with democratic Birks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Stunting ain't easy, but it's effortless for Tracee Ellis Ross.