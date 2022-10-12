As Travis Barker Preps for Tour, He Reps Demna

Blink-182 is back. Finally, founding guitarist Tom DeLonge is rejoining his pals Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus for the band's first reunited world tour in nearly a decade. But you wouldn't know it was such a big deal from Barker, who's still dressing like he's off to the store for a re-up on milk.

Barker was spotted stepping out on September 12 in a full Demna-designed outfit, which works pretty well as a representation of his taste in clothing.

Recently, Barker has mixed his usual outfit oeuvre — band tees, skinny jeans, Vans sneakers — with a variety of ultrabaggy layers from Balenciaga, a phenomenon I've infrequently documented over the past few months.

One on hand, it's a sign of Barker adopting the fashion-forward predilections of his in-laws (and manifested by stylist Chris B. Kim). On the other, it just goes to show how easy it is to mix Demna's designs together to create blown-up normal outfits that look anything but.

What's on tap for today? A classic Vetements hoodie and distressed T-shirt underneath a Balenciaga bomber with baggy, pooled slacks atop Balenciaga slippers, epitomizing the very ethos of Demna's Balenciaga. Not so much all the small things — more like all the big things.

Wonder if Barker will continue repping Demna on Blink-182's forthcoming tour, which will span from March 2023 to February 2024 and cover much of the planet in the meantime.

A new Blink single is soon coming to tide fans over until then.

But Travis Barker's recent moments are enough of a show for me.

He's become a Fashion Week mainstay and is clearly having some kind of influence (good, perhaps?) on Reign Disick, wife Kourtney Kardashian's child with former partner Scott.

Banner days for Barker. Banner Barker days, if you will, though you probably wouldn't be able to tell from his low-key Balenciaga outfits alone. But that's kind of the point. Easy, comfortable, intentionally unfashionable. It's a good look for an aging punk.