Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Nike Air Jordan 6 Colorway

Travis Scott took to Instagram to give us our first look at a third colorway of his popular Nike Air Jordan 6 collab. Shortly after posting, however, Scott deleted the upload.

Thanks to Bleacher Report Kicks’ quick screenshotting (pictured below, scroll to the right), we still get a look at the unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 colorway. The sneaker appears to feature a light mocha-colored upper with red accents on the heel tab, Air unit, and Jumpman logo. It also incorporates a white tongue, black midsole, and tonal laces.

It remains to be seen if this particular colorway of Scott's Air Jordan 6 will be released or if it is merely a sample or friends and family iteration. You can get a look at the pair below (scroll right) and, as always, be sure to check back with us for new details on the sneaker.

