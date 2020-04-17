Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Travis Scott Teases Unreleased Nike Air Jordan 6 Colorway

Written by Jonathan Sawyer

Travis Scott took to Instagram to give us our first look at a third colorway of his popular Nike Air Jordan 6 collab. Shortly after posting, however, Scott deleted the upload.

Thanks to Bleacher Report Kicks’ quick screenshotting (pictured below, scroll to the right), we still get a look at the unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 colorway. The sneaker appears to feature a light mocha-colored upper with red accents on the heel tab, Air unit, and Jumpman logo. It also incorporates a white tongue, black midsole, and tonal laces.

It remains to be seen if this particular colorway of Scott's Air Jordan 6 will be released or if it is merely a sample or friends and family iteration. You can get a look at the pair below (scroll right) and, as always, be sure to check back with us for new details on the sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

