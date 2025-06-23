Travis Scott Was Oakley's Face. Now, He's Oakley's Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Scott and Oakley made up one of the great modern celebrity-brand crossovers — or at least they would have. Though Scott has casually flexed Oakley sunglasses and gear en masse for several years, even incidentally premiering all-new styles, the two never announced an official partnership. Until now.

Finally, Travis Scott and Oakley make it official. Highsnobiety can exclusively reveal that Travis Scott has become Oakley's "Chief Visionary" as part of "a multi-year partnership that will redefine the brand’s creative future," according to a release.

A sudden announcement, a sudden drop: Three "Day Zero items," including a poster pack and Scott's first Oakley clothes, are already available on the Travis Scott web store.

Oakley notes that, presumably while still repping Oakley as part of his daily rotation, Scott will oversee the design of "culture-defining products over the next three years" and create "totally new eyewear styles" and "collaborative apparel through Travis Scott's Cactus Jack brand lens."

“Oakley’s design game is next level, and I had to be part of that," Chief Visionary Scott said. "We’re building something that blends legacy with the future — this is just the beginning.”

To say that Scott "has been at the forefront of Oakley’s cultural renaissance," as Oakley does, is no hyperbole.

Scott has so consistently pushed Oakley into the greater zeitgest since at least 2021 that it's more uncommon to not see him wearing Oakley shades or sportswear. During his recent world tour, Scott even commissioned bespoke Oakley body armor to match his futuristic frames.

He even namedropped Oakley on, of all things, a 2024 Nicki Minaj single. Truly, no one rides harder for Oakley than Travis Scott.

Note that Oakley is run by EssilorLuxottica, which also owns Ray-Ban. And Ray-Ban, like Oakley, is an eyewear imprint with American roots (and Meta smart glasses) that similarly just so happened to recently appoint a culture-shaping rapper to an ambassador-meets-creative position. Hmmm.

It's unlikely, if not entirely impossible, that Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky will cross corporate paths at their respective EssilorLuxottica-owned imprints.

But their appointments do reflect EssilorLuxottica's aim to give its tentpole glasses brands a smart shot of culture. (EssilorLuxottica also owns Supreme, mind you)

Canny it may be, Scott's move from Oakley's face to its future was, as the release notes, "inevitable."

