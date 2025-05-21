Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Ray-Ban’s Most Famous Sunglasses, Made Into "Puffer" Glasses By A$AP Rocky

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Handcrafted in Italy with an 18kt gold logo, four diamond-set rivets on the front, and a wide assortment of other natural diamonds and gemstones, the custom Ray-Ban sunglasses A$AP Rocky wore to the Met Gala will never be for sale. However, you can get the next best thing. 

While the sunglasses A$AP Rocky wore for the biggest night in fashion were tailor made for him, they were based on the Ray-Ban Wayfarer Puffer. 

An oversized interpretation of the storied sunglasses model, the Wayfarer Puffer marks A$AP Rocky’s second creation in his new role as Ray-Bans creative director (swiftly following-up a gold-plated, blacked-out debut).

The Wayfarer Puffer is exactly as it sounds. Rocky has taken the square-shaped silhouette of arguably Ray-Ban’s most famous design and enlarged the frame a little, giving the effect of a puffy outer shell. 

It’s a playful take on a classic with an equally playful range of color options (there are seven colors in total, ranging from hot pink to canary yellow).

These puffed-up, boldly colored spectacles will set you back $202 and are available to preview now on the American label’s website, but Ray-Ban is staying rather secretive about its exact release. 

The brand is refusing to reveal anything beyond the fact that the sunglasses are “coming soon.”

However, the fact Rocky hosted a party in Cannes on May 20 (during the French city’s storied film festival) in celebration of the glasses hints that their arrival is imminent.

