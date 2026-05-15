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New Balance’s Silver Dad Sandal Is a Natural-Born Summer Stunner

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

New Balance's 9060 sandal is shining like the summer star it is.

The "Metallic Silver" 9060 Summer indeed brings a little spark to the model's debut, landing with gleaming metallic overlays and other shiny finishes.

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But even when dressed in a new silver look, the New Balance 9060 Summer remains a dad shoe at heart (with sprinkles of trail shoe energy). It features the classic, breathable uppers of the 9060 dad shoe, which admittedly work even better in the sandal-hybrid format. It even borrows its signature chunky soles, basically bringing the 9060's comfort along for the summer adventure.

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Of course, there's also the back strap and adjustable shoelaces, key details that support its new outdoor-ish dad-sneaker-sandal personality.

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New Balance's 9060 Summer launched exclusively overseas earlier this spring, in several colorways, including all-black and classic NB Grey. But a sparkling silver pair is just what the collection deserves.

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Unfortunately, the "Metallic Silver" sandals have already sold out on New Balance Japan's website. But they're starting to populate at more stores.

You have to act quick with these Frankenstein dad sandals. Like the season they're named after, New Balance's 9060 Summer is quite hot.

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Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
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