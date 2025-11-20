Travis Scott's First Oakleys Are Already the Rarest Oakleys (EXCLUSIVE)

Travis Scott isn't just Oakley's chief visionary officer, he's also the chief Oakley enjoyer. As one of the 50-year-old eyewear brand's most ardent fans, Scott knows exactly what the people want. For his debut product release since officially joining Team Oakley, Scott is digging into the archives to reclaim a long discontinued pair of sunglasses, premiered exclusively by Highsnobiety.

Oakley's X-Metal Juliet is an all-timer, a coveted set of "unapologetically extra" frames consistently cited by collectors as one of the most-wanted models in Oakley's stable. The Juliet was introduced in 1999, became almost singularly indicative of the aught's "tactical Oakleys" look, and last saw proper release around 2012, according to Oakley admirers. Travis Scott is stepping in to end the drought.

Scott's Cactus Jack Oakley Juliets are part of the MUZM line of revived Oakley classics and, as such, are a faithful reproduction save for a few modern tweaks.

The sunglasses' 25-piece X-Metal titanium alloy frame can still be adjusted to more organically fit the wearer's noggin, its anti-UV lenses are again formed from Oakley's scratch-resistant Plutonite, and even the grippy rubber nose bits are intact, all upholding that insanely specific and insanely Y2K shape.

oakley 1 / 3

The primary tweak is actually rather subtle. Beyond the two special-edition colorways, "Prizm Violet Polar" and "Prizm Snow Black," Scott's shades are demarcated by numbers engraved on the sunglasses' arm.

This makes the Cactus Jack Juliets the first Juliets to be serialized and only one of a few modern Oakleys to receive this treatment since it was replaced in the modern age by SKU numbers. And that's how you make an already rare Oakley even rarer.

And rare is right: Cactus Jack's Oakley MUZM X-Metal Juliet will exclusively release through a to-be-announced launch-day raffle at Oakley's Shibuya flagship store. "This is just phase one," Oakley promised in a release. "Stay tuned for more exclusive drops."

Scott's Oakley appreciation goes deep, down to some of the company's rarest models and beyond. He's been one of the brand's most visible ambassadors since even before their partnership became official, his future-street wardrobe aligning organically with Oakley's own high-spec inclinations.

oakley 1 / 4

Oakley's archive is immense enough that Scott could solely iterate on proven winners and still uncover endless material. The only guarantee is that, whatever he's up to next, it'll be for the heads.

