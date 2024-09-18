The Future Is Oakley's Transforming Sunglasses

Oakley is the perpetual champ of technical eyewear for good reason. No one innovates more or more successfully introduced said innovations into fashion proper.

As such, when Oakley rolls out a big sunglasses idea, it typically leads the pack by a few dozen miles.

And really, there isn't anything else quite like Oakley's Plantaris sunglasses out there.

It's a simple (if strange) concept executed with typical Oakley precision, the sort of eyewear ingenuity so forward-looking — literally! Sunglasses! — that it almost looks alien.

The Oakley Plantaris are not for the faint of heart, to be clear. But for the progressive fashion set who've already adopted unconventionally sporty shades as part of their daily dress, this is a slam dunk.

First teased over the summer, the Oakley Plantaris sunglasses line is most obviously distinguished by a weirdo removable nose guard that presumably allows for a super-snug fit and only sorta makes you look like you're wearing nose plugs.

Talk about diving in head-first!

But the Plantaris only gets wilder — again, literally. Peep the crazy split temple tips at the end of the arms. Apparently, Oakley's design team was inspired by frog legs to create a shape that's as grippy as it is bizarre.

And we haven't even acknowledged the incredibly avant, mask-like Prizm lens shape.

As such you've really never seen or worn sunglasses quite like the Plantaris.

To the uninitiated, this all may seem like design for design's sake though I'm sure it's not, knowing Oakley. Fine and dandy either way but at the end of the day, especially with eyewear, looks are everything.

The Oakley Plantaris clearly looks good to everyone, though, as it's sold out everywhere thus far, demonstrating the far-ranging appeal of Oakley's mad science.

Definitely didn't hurt that longtime friend of the brand Travis Scott has been wearing them for weeks, either.

So, what's a diehard Oakley devotee to do? For now, keep up with the Plantaris drops at outlets like END. and Highsnobiety Shop until these things become more widely available, if they even do.

Oakley is, of course, more than eyewear alone. Big collaborations and reborn retro designs are part of the rocket fuel blasting the brand to the forefront of the contemporary sports-fashion intersection, a path cleared by Oakley's peerless innovative streak.