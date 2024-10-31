Troye Sivan Talks On-Tour Beauty Routines, TikTok Brainrot & Vampire Facials

Troye Sivan might be winding down from the SWEAT tour — Charli XCX's month-long, popper-fueled pop rager — but he's still booked and busy. In addition to modeling for GAP, presenting at the CFDA Awards, and running his own fragrance line, the singer is stepping into a new role: beauty ambassador for Rabanne, which expanded into makeup last summer.

Sivan's first Rabanne Beauty campaign launched in August, when the brand announced Fresh Touch Foundation, a moisturizing skin perfecter that the star describes as a skincare-makeup hybrid. "It's buildable and you can go as light or as heavy as you want," he says.

The foundation launched in September and now, Sivan is busy helping Rabanne spread the news. On Monday, he hit New York City for a meet-and-greet at Ulta Beauty, one of Rabanne's major retail partners. While he was in the Big Apple, Highsnobiety sat down with him to talk self-care on tour, TikTok brainrot, and the importance of always brushing your teeth.

Highsnobiety: How’s it going now that you're done with the SWEAT tour?

Troye Sivan: It's going really well. It doesn't feel like it's over because I am still very much on the go. The only thing that's different is I don't have Charli, so that sucks.

HS: You have separation anxiety.

TS: Exactly. I'm like, damn girl, miss you.

HS: You’re the new face of Rabanne Beauty, which is super exciting. You’ve worn the brand before, most notably in your “Rush” music video. What draws you to Rabanne and its aesthetic?

TS: It's one of the most effortless partnerships that I've ever done, because I've loved the clothes for a long time. Rabanne has always blended femininity and masculinity really beautifully, in a way that makes sense to me and feels comfortable to me.

HS: You have a great TikTok.

TS: Thank you.

HS: Is beauty content part of your For You Page? Do you have any favorite beauty content creators?

TS: I wish that it was more a part of my For You Page, honestly. Sometimes I feel like my brain is dripping out of my ear when I'm watching [TikTok]. Maybe I need to spend some time trying to rejig my algorithm… For me, YouTube is very educational, and then TikTok is just goop.

HS: Speaking of TikTok, you posted a hilarious video about people not brushing their tongues.

TS: Oh my God…

HS: What are your other cardinal beauty and wellness rules?

TS: I'm not imposing this on anyone else, but I constantly have mints, lip balm, and clean teeth. Being fresh is nice. I do it for myself, not even for anyone else. I love my electric toothbrush so much.

HS: Do you have a really fancy one?

TS: Not even. This is probably my third or fourth. At one point, I had one that had the ability to connect to my phone.

HS: Did you pick up any beauty tips while on tour with Charli XCX?

TS: I realized that I need to cut my hair more often. We were so lucky to have Charli's incredible hairstylist, Matt, around. Anytime I felt like it was getting a little too long, I was like, “Matt, do you mind giving me a little trim?” Now I feel spoiled. I really do let myself go between tours, so I'm going to try and keep a more regular haircut schedule.

HS: I can only assume being on tour is really hectic. How do you balance touring with taking care of yourself?

TS: I feel lucky, because touring now looks very different from when I first started. The hardest time to tour is when you first start out as an artist — you’re on a tour bus, you’re not getting very much sleep… You’ve got to do radio in the morning, and then you’ve got the show, and then you’ve got a meet-and-greet. Now, I don't have to do as much promo. Everything becomes about how I’m going to be the best version of myself for those two hours we're on stage, so I really prioritize sleep. I take a lot of naps.

HS: Going back to TikTok, you recently posted a video joking that you’ve never gotten plastic surgery, but you’re thinking about starting. In all seriousness, social media makes it very easy to fall down a hole of comparing yourself to other people. Is this something you deal with at all?

TS: 100%. I feel like it's impossible to exist in society without those pressures. I've got a sister and we are really, really, really close, and we kind of talk about it all the time. I see both sides of the coin. People are beautiful and aging is beautiful. Then on the other side, do whatever you want. It’s your body; to each their own. As far as myself, I haven’t done anything yet. I don’t actually know what I would do… I feel like I could at least be getting a vampire facial or something. I have had maybe three facials in my life... I wash my face and moisturize. That’s really it.