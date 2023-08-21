Sign up to never miss a drop
Rabanne's Space Age-y Makeup Line Is Slick AF

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Hot on the heels of its recent rebrand, Spanish fashion house Rabanne (FKA Paco Rabanne) has launched its own makeup line — and it's just as shiny as creative director Julien Dossena's chainmail purses and paillette frocks.

Overseen by makeup artist Diane Kendal, the collection fits right in with Rabanne's futuristic, Space Age aesthetic, a revolutionary look when the brand launched in 1966. Packaged in sleek, chrome tubes and capsule-like compacts, the range includes lipsticks, cream and powder eyeshadow, foundation, glitter spray, and metallic "serums."

Sense a theme? Metallics are the star of Rabanne Beauty, showing up as icy, silver eyeshadow and rose gold "Shimmer Bomb" body sprays. The brand is also offering "Colorshots," highly pigmented cream shadows in glitter and metal finishes.

The line comes shortly after Rabanne announced it would drop its first name, a move that recalled Yves Saint Laurent's controversial choice to slash Yves from its branding. Rabanne's new moniker is part of a wider rebrand for the label, founded in 1966 by Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo. "Simplified and more international in spirit, the name change to Rabanne represents a pivotal moment for the maison as it celebrates a decade of remarkable growth," a press release stated.

In addition to its name change, the house introduced a new monogram and typography drawing from its first fragrance, Calandre, launched in 1969.

Rabanne's entry into cosmetics mirrors luxury fashion's recent beauty boom. In 2022 alone, Off-White™, Dries Van Noten, and Stella McCartney launched their own beauty lines, more accessible to the average consumer than their higher-priced fashion collections.

Indeed, Rabanne Beauty — available at Rabanne's website — ranges from $20 to $40, offering an approachable entry to Space Age luxury.

  • Image on Highsnobiety

