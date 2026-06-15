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This Is the Entry-Level Luxury Watch the People Want

Written by Tom Barker in Style

From the pastel “pink flamingo” to a sand-textured “lagoon blue” dial good enough to beat Tiffany at its own game, Tudor’s line of Black Bay chronographs is never scared of big colors. And the all-new “bumblebee” Black Bay Chrono 39 is no different, except it is. 

Beyond the punchy yellow dial of the watch, contrasted by black counters to create the bumblebee effect, Tudor has brought a single considerable update to its much-hyped, vintage-inspired, chunky divers watch: The size. 

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There’s a growing market for tiny watches, and Tudor’s making sure its most popular model satisfies consumers’ current appetite for sleekness.

The Rolex-owned watchmaker is giving the people what they want. 

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While the original Black Bay Chrono’s case measured in at 41mm, this new release shrinks it down to 39mm. Plus, at 13.1mm thick, it’s 1.3mm thinner than its 1.3mm predecessor. Get round to the new 3-link stainless steel bracelet, and that’s also been shrunk accordingly. 

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But while the outside of the Black Bay Chrono is condensed down, the inside remains much the same, with an advanced Calibre MT5813 movement powering it all.

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That means all the features that make the Tudor Black Bay one of the best entry-level chronographs — the fun color combinations, the advanced horology, the classic build — remain intact, but the final look is just a little more compact and, as a result, more contemporary. And what makes it even better is that at $6,725, it’s even a little more affordable than its predecessor.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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