UG Is UNDERCOVER Clothes at GU Prices (EXCLUSIVE)

UNDERCOVER designs at GU prices? Sign me up. Japanese fashion label UNDERCOVER, known for its imaginative street-luxe co-ed collections, is teaming up with UNIQLO sibling brand GU to create a brand-new clothing line.

Meet UG, a new apparel line translating UNDERCOVER motifs into affordably priced GU staples.

UG — not only a clever reversal of GU's name but also an homage to UNDERCOVER's "U" logo — will function as a multi-seasonal collaboration between GU and UNDERCOVER.

The two are practically old pals by now, having partnered for a couple team-ups in the past, like 2024's Wizard of Oz collection and 2021's Mickey Mouse merch.

Now, GU and UNDERCOVER are using their collaborative prowess to kickstart a whole new era of attainable streetwear under the UG banner.

This debut UG collection, available on GU’s web store and stores March 14, channels UNDERCOVER's disruptive cues into more approachable elements, like inside-out patterns and cut-off hems, that reconfigure GU's utility pants and collared shirts. Totally new silhouettes include an oversized suit made from materials custom-developed for the collab, an adjustable military-style pouch bag, boxers (as in undies), and leather boat shoes.

Note that this is no mere cash-in: GU’s press release promises that UNDERCOVER founder Jun Takahashi “is involved in all aspects of UG including design, fitting, creation and visual identity.”

Fittingly, the first UG collection riffs on "Silent/Noise," a classic Takahashi theme drawn from UNDERCOVER's "We Make Noise Not Clothes" slogan and features pieces with UNDERCOVERs "Noise Burger Shop" hamburger graphics.

Past UNDERCOVER collaborations, like the studded Champion link-up or the denim-on-denim Levi's collab, have all helped make UNDERCOVER more accessible even as its but the all-new UG line is very much UNDERCOVER at its most attainable.

That is, where a good chunk of UNDERCOVER's pieces land between the $300 to $1,400 price range, the new UG line maxes out at $69.99, with pieces starting as low as $5.99.