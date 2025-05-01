Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An adidas Sneaker Designed By a Grandma as an Ode to Grandmas

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Cincinnati streetwear institution UNheardof and German streetwear giant adidas have reunited for an emotionally loaded sneaker drop. 

The “Grandma’s Couch 2”  adidas Rivalry Low sneaker is a rose-hued, floral-laced tribute to UNheardof founder Phil Lipschutz’s late grandmother. Named Naomi, she raised him when his mother couldn’t and her influence continues to shape his work.

Naomi, who passed away earlier this year aged 100, was instrumental in the creative direction for this release, handpicking the floral prints on the uppers and lending her handwriting for the heel’s adidas logo.

A follow-up to a similarly heartfelt 2023 “Grandma’s Couch” collaboration, this second release takes the storytelling even further. Draped in dusty pink with embroidered flowers handpicked by Naomi herself before her passing, the shoe features a love note stitched into the toe.

There’s a sense of closure here, not just in the embroidered “Dear Naomi” and “Love always and forever” on the forefoot, but in the 1947 painting of Naomi by Phil’s grandfather featured in the insoles. This is a sneaker collab with a multi-generational love letter woven into its chunky shape.

adidas
1 / 6

And the packaging is equally considered: A blush pink wooden box styled like a vintage makeup kit, complete with a mirror, a nod to the fancy beauty gifts Phil used to buy for Naomi.

Only 600 pairs of the UNheardof x adidas Rivalry Low “Grandma’s Couch 2” (aka “Dear Naomi”) will be released on May 10 for $185 USD, in time for Mother’s Day, exclusively through UNheardof’s Cincinnati store and online.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
