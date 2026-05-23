adidas' Smoking Hot Tobacco Sneaker Is (Almost) Literally Addicting

It's no secret that smoking has weaseled its way back into our collective consciousness of cool.

This tobacco-infused takeover can be blamed on aspirational figures like Kylie Jenner, Jenna Ortega and — adidas?

Yup, the Three Stripes has taken its talents to the all-addicting world of nicotine with its thin and crisp Tobacco sneaker. The shoe’s rich brown leather upper blends in seamlessly with the butterscotch outsole, giving the retro sneaker a tonal temperament that's borderline addicting.

First released in 1972, adidas' Tobacco sneaker landed on the scene as a slim luxury sneaker, a deviation from its flat-shoe brethren that were designed for sporting purposes.

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Where more popular flat adidas sneakers like the Samba and the Gazelle were designed for soccer and track, respectively, the Tobacco sneaker was designed for a much greater purpose: Chilling.

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A bonafide chill guy, the soft suede Tobacco sneaker, available online for $100, is the wearable equivalent of a mid-shift smoke break. It's like that meme of Ben Affleck exasperatedly smoking a cigarette — for your feet.

While it dominates no fields to speak of, adidas' Tobacco sneaker has found quite the lane as a general cool guy.

Tobacco: Great for your feet. Your lungs? Well, less so.

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