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adidas' Smoking Hot Tobacco Sneaker Is (Almost) Literally Addicting

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
adidas
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It's no secret that smoking has weaseled its way back into our collective consciousness of cool. 

This tobacco-infused takeover can be blamed on aspirational figures like Kylie Jenner, Jenna Ortega and — adidas?

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Yup, the Three Stripes has taken its talents to the all-addicting world of nicotine with its thin and crisp Tobacco sneaker. The shoe’s rich brown leather upper blends in seamlessly with the butterscotch outsole, giving the retro sneaker a tonal temperament that's borderline addicting.

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First released in 1972, adidas' Tobacco sneaker landed on the scene as a slim luxury sneaker, a deviation from its flat-shoe brethren that were designed for sporting purposes.

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Where more popular flat adidas sneakers like the Samba and the Gazelle were designed for soccer and track, respectively, the Tobacco sneaker was designed for a much greater purpose: Chilling.

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A bonafide chill guy, the soft suede Tobacco sneaker, available online for $100, is the wearable equivalent of a mid-shift smoke break. It's like that meme of Ben Affleck exasperatedly smoking a cigarette — for your feet. 

While it dominates no fields to speak of, adidas' Tobacco sneaker has found quite the lane as a general cool guy.

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Tobacco: Great for your feet. Your lungs? Well, less so.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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