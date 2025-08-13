An Anti-Hype Dive Watch That’s Pure Function

The most famous dive watch of all time? Probably the Rolex Submariner. It’s the wristwear Sean Connery wore as James Bond, and it's subsequently become a staple in tech and finance bro starter pack.

UNIMATIC’s new PRODIVER collection taps that same silhouette and aura but strips away the status-symbol polish.

It’s the diver reduced to its original purpose, a tool watch built to handle the depths, while also giving us one of the brand’s most advanced watches it’s ever released.

UNIMATIC has built its whole ethos around this idea, taking the forms of vintage luxury divers and reengineering them with industrial minimalism.

The PRODIVER is its most distilled version yet, a three-watch collection that looks like it was pulled from a 1960s dive expedition and rebuilt in the brand’s Milan workshop for 2025.

The three watch UNIMATIC lineup includes a 600m-rated titanium flagship with a Swiss automatic movement, plus two 300m-rated stainless steel models in matte black or high-vis orange. All have ceramic bezels, dual-color lume for underwater readability, and are limited to 300 pieces each.

Ready for a Bond-level spy mission, a coastal weekend, or at least an appearance on the Wrist Check Podcast, the PRODIVER collection isn’t cosplay luxury. It’s a reminder that dive watches were born for work, not just for wrist-rolls. Ironically, that return to pure function makes it an even bigger flex.

The UNIMATIC PRODIVER collection is available now on UNIMATIC’s website.

