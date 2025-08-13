Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

An Anti-Hype Dive Watch That’s Pure Function

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches
UNIMATIC
1 / 5

The most famous dive watch of all time? Probably the Rolex Submariner. It’s the wristwear Sean Connery wore as James Bond, and it's subsequently become a staple in tech and finance bro starter pack.

UNIMATIC’s new PRODIVER collection taps that same silhouette and aura but strips away the status-symbol polish.

Shop UNIMATIC

It’s the diver reduced to its original purpose, a tool watch built to handle the depths, while also giving us one of the brand’s most advanced watches it’s ever released. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

UNIMATIC has built its whole ethos around this idea, taking the forms of vintage luxury divers and reengineering them with industrial minimalism.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The PRODIVER is its most distilled version yet, a three-watch collection that looks like it was pulled from a 1960s dive expedition and rebuilt in the brand’s Milan workshop for 2025.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The three watch UNIMATIC lineup includes a 600m-rated titanium flagship with a Swiss automatic movement, plus two 300m-rated stainless steel models in matte black or high-vis orange. All have ceramic bezels, dual-color lume for underwater readability, and are limited to 300 pieces each.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Ready for a Bond-level spy mission, a coastal weekend, or at least an appearance on the Wrist Check Podcast, the PRODIVER collection isn’t cosplay luxury. It’s a reminder that dive watches were born for work, not just for wrist-rolls. Ironically, that return to pure function makes it an even bigger flex.

The UNIMATIC PRODIVER collection is available now on UNIMATIC’s website.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Timex Rebooted JFK Jr.'s Normcore Watch as a Total Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • A NASA-Approved Watch, Space-Ready & Summer-Proof
  • Unpacking a Watch That's Part Dinosaur, Part Millennium Falcon
  • Would You Wear a Monster on Your Wrist?
What To Read Next
  • Recession Indicator? Vans' Slip-on Skate Clog Goes Crocs Mode
  • Nike's Newest Dunks Are Built One LEGO Brick at a Time
  • Finally, Plainly Beautiful Verdy Sneakers
  • Anthony Edwards’ Reptilian adidas Sneakers Are Shiny & Scaley
  • Vans' Pro Skate Shoe Is (Nearly) Too Clean to Shred
  • Nike Made a GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Into a Combat Boot
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now