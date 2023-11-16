UNIMATIC Is The Microbrand Pushing Watch Design Forward

‘Tis the season to buy a watch. When investing in your next watch, most of us hover around the same questions. How will this look on my wrist roll video? Will the Pride & Pinion subreddit troll me for my watch pick? Does this watch pair well with the rest of my wardrobe? And, of course, what watch will offer the best performance and build quality within my budget?

While the allure of mainstream brands like Rolex, Omega, and Grand Seiko is undeniable, microbrand watches represent some of the best value in the watch-making market.

Now, the universe of watch microbrands is one of the fastest-growing areas of horology, so picking what is best for you can be tedious, and pardon the obvious pun, but timely.

However, among these numerous options, one microbrand stands out this season: UNIMATIC. This relatively new Italian brand has swiftly gained popularity for its tool watches, masterfully balancing minimal industrial functionality with a deep respect for the history of watchmaking.

But let's take a step back. What exactly are microbrand watches?

UNIMATIC

Where all the magic happens: What are microbrand watches?

If you mention the term "microbrand" to any watch enthusiast, their eyes will widen with excitement, listing all of the hidden gems and best players — with UNIMATIC sure to come up in the discussion. Nonetheless, what exactly is a watch microbrand? According to the watch guru himself, Teddy Baldassarre..."a microbrand is a limited-production watch company that typically specializes in a particular style that does not have extensive resources to produce its own in-house calibers or other proprietary parts."

These watches diverge from the mainstream, offering unique regional, manufacturing, or design perspectives, usually in limited quantities. However, this exclusivity is far from a drawback.

The best microbrand watches, like UNIMATIC, offer remarkable value, sometimes rivaling watches priced two to five times higher. They combine meticulous design and vibrant storytelling, culminating in exceptional timepieces that are visually striking on the wrist. In a relatively short period, UNIMATIC has not only embraced the microbrand ethos but also broadened its appeal to the mass market.

The reason is simple: UNIMATIC watches are well-crafted, blending quality and design in a way that resonates with watch enthusiasts worldwide.

UNIMATIC

UNIMATIC makes some of the best watches in Italian horological history.



Even if you're not well-versed in Italian watchmaking, you're likely familiar with some of its stellar creations. Italy, famous for its meticulous craftsmanship and bold design ethos, has birthed icons like the military-inspired Panerai and the innovative Bulgari. Though its influence in the global watch market may be modest, it's undeniably significant and impactful.

This longstanding tradition of sending ripples across the watch industry has been continued with the minds over at UNIMATIC.

Based in Milan, the watch microbrand got its start in 2015 from the friends Giovanni Moro and Simone Nunziato. The duo met as students at Politecnico di Milano, bonding over their love for industrial design and vintage watches. This love for some of the watch's most famous icons would later inform the team's design philosophy.

"The design concepts that lie behind this was to take inspiration, reference or elements from several classic diving watch designs and blend them together inside one watch," the founders told Gear Patrol.

Even with only a basic understanding of watches, UNIMATIC's design language is likely to resonate with you, possibly evoking a sense of nostalgia. Since day one, the Italian brand has been heavily focused on "design-first." Consider the Modello Uno, UNIMATIC's inaugural market entry.

Its watch case and dial echo the styles of Blancpain and Rolex, and the bezel bears a resemblance to the Omega Seamaster 300. These elements are all present, yet they're distilled to their essence and functionality, endowing each watch with a unique and captivating appearance.

It makes the brand special to those who have spent hours on end thumbing through old watch reference numbers and have an obnoxiously long list of saved vintage watches in their Instagram folders.

Since introducing the Modello Uno, UNIMATIC has broadened its range, incorporating field watches and chrono-divers in an extensive mix of materials and styles.

Despite this expansion, UNIMATIC watches have achieved iconic status within the watch community, often becoming a coveted grail item for collectors seeking a unique addition to their assemblage, provided they can get their hand on these rapidly selling watches.

UNIMATIC

UNIMATIC's watches are limited-edition, minimalistic, and highly functional.



"Are UNIMATIC good watches?" is a common question thrown around the watch subreddits. And those who have spent time with UNIMATIC will tell you that they are excellent watches — one of the best in the sub $1000 category.

What separates the watch from most is the brand is UNIMATIC's meticulous, thought-through design language, build quality, and dedication to performance. You won't find any "toy watches" here. Moro and Nunziato have a deep respect for the functional design and engineering of timekeeping.

"From a designer's point of view, the dive watch was born for a reason: as a tool. It's a very accomplished object. To use a metaphor, let's talk about a hammer. The hammer's design was perfected over thousands of years. There's very little you can do to make it better," said the duo, speaking on the design process for their Dive watch.

"In a way, we felt the diving watch was similar. There is very little to invent on a tool watch. Our goal was to make some kind of synthesis of what had been done before, in a modern way, and at a price point that could be accessed by a lot of people."

Functionality and form are ever-present thanks to the brand's commitment to minimalism and Bauhaus aesthetics. This minimalist approach highlights the elegance of the timekeeping watch design, free from unnecessary markings beyond those essential for telling time or operating an additional complication. The monochromatic color schemes embody a 'beauty in simplicity' philosophy, exemplified in the watch brand's most popular models.

Their design is always rugged, often equipped with a 316 stainless steel brushed case in a very wearable 38mm - 41.5 mm case — with the size depending on the specified model. Watches include inner-side anti-reflective coating, luminous indices for night-time wearability, are antimagnetic ≥4800 A / m, and feature an impressive 300m of water resistance.

All of the watches are made in a workshop in Milan and are powered by either a Seiko movement or a Swiss-made Sellita. But you always have to be quick when a new UNIMATIC piece catches your eye.

To ensure a truly unique product experience, each UNIMATIC watch is individually engraved with a progressive serial number, indicating the total number of pieces produced for that specific reference. Once a design sells out, it becomes a part of history – UNIMATIC never reproduces the same design again, making each timepiece a distinct and exclusive grail.

UNIMATIC

UNIMATIC has already mastered the art of the watch collaboration.

UNIMATIC has not only expanded its "Made to Order" collection but has also become a leading collaborator in the watch industry in recent years. The brand partners with various companies to enhance watch lore, advance functionality, and experiment with new case materials like carbon fiber and blue stonewashed steel, all while adhering to its core design philosophy.

UNIMATIC has collaborated with notable entities like NASA, Hodinkee, Massena LAB, Spongebob, and the MoMA, to name just a few.

More recently, UNIMATIC is joining forces with Highsnobiety and Disney Studios to create an exclusive capsule collection commemorating Disney's 100th anniversary — available exclusively on the Highsnobiety Shop from November 22.

Despite being less than a decade old and, therefore, a relative newcomer in the watchmaking world, UNIMATIC has a remarkable knack for creating memorable horological moments. Its commitment to balancing history, performance, and aesthetics positions it as a disruptive force in the industry and a personal favorite for my wrist roll videos.