Union's Birkenstock Clog Hybrid Is a Mix of the Greatest Birks Hits

For its 60th birthday, the Birkenstock Zurich is getting a makeover that has me doing a double take.

To mark the occasion, Birkenstock teamed up with streetwear brand Union Los Angeles. The two created the Union x Birkenstock Bimshire shoe, which marries the Birkenstock Zurich with the classic Boston clog model.

No wonder this new shoe looks so familiar...but also so refreshingly new!

The Union x Birkenstock Bimshire incorporates elements from both shoes in the collab. It borrows the unmistakable round-toe suede construction from the Boston. At the same time, the canvas overlays are finished with those leather straps pulled directly from the Zurich model.

The taupe, gray, and sandy pink palette pays homage to Union founder Chris Gibbs' Bajan roots (the same colors have also been used on Union's Nike sneaker collabs). And Gibbs, who personally designed the Bimshire, even adds another Union touch with the brand's signature orange color decorating the clog's nappa leather footbeds.

The Union x Birkenstock Bimshire is slated to pre-launch on October 29 at Union stores and on its website. The Bimshire will then be released on November 7 on Birkenstock's 1774 website and at selected global retailers.

If you've ever been torn between the Boston and the Zurich shoe, Gibbs and Birkenstock made that once-tough decision much easier with its incredible hybrid collab.

That is if you can snag a pair.