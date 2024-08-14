Birkenstock’s Boston Clog Got the Massively Chunky Makeover It Deserves

The Boston Chunky clog is a reinforced version of Birkenstock's most popular mule sandal, swapping out the traditional lightweight sole for a statement platform that is all chunk and no games.

Birkenstock's Boston Chunky is quite literally an elevated basic, as the beefed-up sole props up the otherwise untouched suede upper. The original Boston's classic design has been instrumental in Birkenstock's continuous fashion success, and this literally chunky model, part of Birkenstock's Papillon collection — Birkenstock's foot-health line that offers sandals and shoes all fitted with the same platform sole — keeps things classic but refreshed, something Birkenstock does very well.

Even in collaborations, Birkenstock sandals maintain a pleasantly simple core that allows its footwear to withstand a rapidly evolving (and sometimes regressing) style landscape.

So whether it be a polka dot rendition with Manolo Blahnik or the luxurious Diorkenstocks — which some people say are the best collab Birkenstock has ever done (It's me. I'm people) — the brand never veers too far off course. Because it doesn't have to.

Notice that even when redesigned by luxury giants, Birkenstock's shoes maintain the aesthetic integrity of the original design? Very demure, very cutesy.

In line with that, Birkenstock's Boston Chunky wears a velvety build that maintains the suede simplicity that has kept the Birkenstock clog on top for so long, and the signature cork footbed remains. But the heightened rubber sole adds an approachable level of variation for those who aren't ready to full send into their Balenciaga Hardcroc era quite yet.

Available online for $170, the Boston Chunky Papillon clog is by far the Boston's chunkiest iteration to date, but this is far from the first time the brand has played around with its iconic builds. The Birkenstock Reykjavik, a clog-meets-rubber-meets-enclosed heel moment, is in the same neighborhood as the Boston Chunky's revamp.

It's undeniably Birk-y but with an amped-up spark that deserves admiration in a sea of classic clogs and muted mules.

Still, there is just something so advantageously approachable about the Boston Chunky's adherence to the stylistic codes that have buoyed Birkenstock's success over the years.

Sometimes, basic really is better.