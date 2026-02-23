Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Union’s Patching Together Incredible Jordan 1s One "Fragment" at a Time

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Union LA's iconic Air Jordan 1 collaboration is back with a twist. Spoiler: Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design is now part of the incredible collaboration.

It's three sneaker revolutionaries taking on the most famous Jordan model ever. Specifically, they have revived Union's previous design, which is now one of the best Jordan 1 collaborations to date (it's up there with Virgil Abloh's Off-White™ "Chicago" 1s).

Offered in "Black and Varsity Red," the collaborative Jordan 1 again boasts those familiar stitched-up details, classic colorblocking, and spongy tongue. It's basically a mashup of the 2018 colorways, but with Fragment's signature blue now involved.

Moreover, the Union x Fragment Jordan 1 comes wrapped in high-quality leather, which is then stamped with Fragment's signature lightning bolt logo and the Union tag.

The Union x Fragment x Jordan 1 has appeared in three colorways. The "White/Black" pair was by far the most exclusive, launching at only a handful of stores. The "Varsity Red" and "Sports Royal" pairs are more widely available, but given the demand for Union drops, they haven't been easy to come by either.

They already released at Union on Valentine's Day, and quickly sold out, to no surprise. Now, the "Varsity Red" Jordan 1s are scheduled to drop on February 27 on Nike's SNKRS app for $205, alongside apparel like mesh shorts, jerseys, thermals, and branded zip-up hoodies.

Fragment x Union, AJ1s, and clothes? Oh my.

