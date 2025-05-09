Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
An Indie Indigo Artisan's Big Break

Written by Tom Barker in Style

The secret to the rich indigo hues in UNIQLO’s latest Disney collection lies in the slow craft of a niche Japanese label. 

BUAISOU is an indigo dyeing master keeping traditional production methods alive. Cultivating raw indigo, fermenting the indigo leaves, carefully dyeing every stretch of fabric… The brand does it all.

Making its farm-to-table casualwear a laborious, slow process. This means replicating it for large-scale production is near impossible, but UNIQLO has managed the next best thing. 

The latest UNIQLO x Disney collection is made under the supervision of BUAISOU. Its indigo artisans have had a hand in developing the detailed print that covers a casual short-sleeve shirt and matching shorts as well as ensuring that Mickey Mouse motifs on graphic tops have an authentic indigo-colored look. 

Unlike BUAISOU’s mainline, where everything is dyed using the natural indigo it has grown, this selection is made with synthetic dyes to replicate that look. Everything is priced under $30 and arrives online on May 19. 

For BUAISOU, this is an unexpected step into the mainstream. The indie indigo artisan has collaborated before, including some noteworthy sneaker releases, but Disney x UNIQLO is its most mainstream of cosigns. 

Two household names, a fast-fashion giant and a multinational mass media company, have put the brilliant work of a small manufacturer directly into the spotlight. 

