Jordan’s Swoosh-Free Dad Sneaker Learned From the Best

The Air Jordan Ultra sneaker, the brand's newest dadcore model, is off to a pretty good start. Its debut drop sold out, and Nike already has more colorways locked in and ready to go.

One of the forthcoming color options is "Iron Grey." It's a much stealthier option featuring dark blue suede, grey textured leather, and blacked-out touches elsewhere.

Of course, the Jordan Ultra maintains its low-profile dad-shoe look, heavily inspired by the Air Jordan 3.

Indeed, the Jordan Ultra learned from the best, borrowing much of its steez from the Jordan 3, which was just named the "World's Best Dad" sneaker.

It also shares some likeness with the Jordan 4 RM, a remastered Jordan 4 with extra skate-ish flair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Think of the Ultra in the same manner as the Jordan 4 RM. It's basically a low-top Jordan 3 with some minor renovations. It even has the signature Air soles and elephant print.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like the AJ3 and remixed AJ4s, Jordan's Ultra sneaker knows how to nail a colorway. Its first release came in the crisp "Sail" scheme. Now, it's set to get a clean "Iron Grey" spin, plus a classic black-and-white option.

The Jordan Ultra "Iron Grey" sneakers are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer. Expect it to retail for $145.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.