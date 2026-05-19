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Jordan’s Swoosh-Free Dad Sneaker Learned From the Best

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Air Jordan Ultra sneaker, the brand's newest dadcore model, is off to a pretty good start. Its debut drop sold out, and Nike already has more colorways locked in and ready to go.

One of the forthcoming color options is "Iron Grey." It's a much stealthier option featuring dark blue suede, grey textured leather, and blacked-out touches elsewhere.

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Of course, the Jordan Ultra maintains its low-profile dad-shoe look, heavily inspired by the Air Jordan 3.

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Indeed, the Jordan Ultra learned from the best, borrowing much of its steez from the Jordan 3, which was just named the "World's Best Dad" sneaker.

It also shares some likeness with the Jordan 4 RM, a remastered Jordan 4 with extra skate-ish flair.

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Think of the Ultra in the same manner as the Jordan 4 RM. It's basically a low-top Jordan 3 with some minor renovations. It even has the signature Air soles and elephant print.

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Like the AJ3 and remixed AJ4s, Jordan's Ultra sneaker knows how to nail a colorway. Its first release came in the crisp "Sail" scheme. Now, it's set to get a clean "Iron Grey" spin, plus a classic black-and-white option.

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The Jordan Ultra "Iron Grey" sneakers are expected to drop on Nike's website sometime this summer. Expect it to retail for $145.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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