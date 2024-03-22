Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Valentino's Future Is Now

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

That Valentino Fall/Winter 2024 ended up being longtime creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli's final presentation for the maison feels fitting. But only in hindsight, when Piccioli announced his departure from Valentino on March 22.

It's not just that Piccioli's last show was an outlier. It was, of course, but it was also so good that it's actually the perfect herald of Valentino's new era.

The most obvious signifier was visible at surface level. Whereas Piccioli's Valentino's collections as of late were all saturated in shades of red, especially Valentino's Pantone-designed "Pink PP," Valentino FW24 was pure black, a surprisingly somber affair suitably titled Le Noir.

It was a stark 180. And it looked fantastic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In a vacuum, Valentino FW24 was a highwater mark by any definition. In hindsight, it's actually the perfect passing of stylistic torch, demonstrative of how Valentino's best qualities and what the future may hold.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Valentino FW24 is all crisp lines, intricate fabrication, and tone-on-tone accessorizing, the picture of urbane lucidity. Intelligent material selection — patent leather for shine, wiry beading for texture — created knowing depth.

Fabrication was sumptuous but not ostentatious, the single shade deftly handled so as to not be bogged down by the overwhelming darkness of it all — even the shades and lipstick was black — because the fluidity of the silhouettes and lightness of the garments kept it all in check.

That Piccioli replaced his typically fluorescent clothes with ornate, understated grace was indicative of his mastery of the Valentino codes. Valentino is not solely shaped by color but by craft, cut, considered clothing that is smart, sensual, sharp.

It was as good a note as any for Piccioli to leave on.

Piccioli likely knew that this would be his final Valentino presentation. He didn't clarify as much in his official goodbye, posted to Instagram on March 22, but the FW24 runway show felt like a purposeful turning point.

It's part of a bigger picture in which Valentino is experiencing a patient rebirth, chic as ever but emboldened by extra cool. The cast was already in place, now the costumes are ready.

If you were particularly perceptive, you might've first caught rumblings of newness in early 2024, when Valentino began dressing a certain sect of youth culture movers and shakers.

Its fashion show guests included the usual cultural heavyweights — J.Lo, Serena Williams, the Jenners — but also an increasing number of influential young people, like singer Gracie Abrams, musician King Princess, athlete Reece James, and Zayn.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Valentino's young friends are bringing a modern edge to its perpetual elegance. This was Valentino quietly hinting at its next steps, poised to walk culture's cutting edge.

Piccioli's all-black runway show was the most obvious baton pass. This will be the locus of the new Valentino, from whence the house's next era will spring.

And if this most recent collection was this good, imagine what the future holds.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
HOKA
Ora Primo
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Thames
Transparent Shoplifter To
$90
Image on Highsnobiety
Aries
No Problemo Sweatshirt
$140
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • Is Creative Collaboration the New Sex?
    • Culture
  • Relationships 101: The Complete Guide to Gifting This Valentine’s Day
    • Accessories
    • sponsored
  • Posh Pounds the Pavement with Valentino Garavani’s Latest Sneaker Drop
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Luisaviaroma's Round Up of Winter Coats
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Penn Badgley's Pantsless Valentino 'Fit Is Perfection
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Partridge's Couple Style: So American vs. Maximum Milano
    • Style
  • It's Sun's Out, Tongues Out for Nike's Air Max Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • At Tokyo Fashion Week, a Continuous Promise of Young Talent
    • Style
  • Valentino's Future Is Now
    • Style
  • Anthony Edwards’ New adidas Sneaker Is Fresh Out the Grease
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's Sneakers Keep Falling Flat (In the Soles)
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024