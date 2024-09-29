Enter Valentino's Alessandro Michele-fication

Earlier this year, Valentino named Alessandro Michele its new creative director, a role that came after Michele's surprising departure from Gucci in 2022. On September 29, fashion gathered to witness Michele's debut Valentino runway presentation.

First tastes of Michele's Valentino came through the brand's Resort 2025 preview in June, which left fans drawing comparisons to Michele's Gucci era and even dubbing the offering names like "Guccitino."

Valentino's SS25 collection, titled Valentino Pavillon des Folies, was much like the resort pieces, unfolding into a parade of seasonal Valentino wears infused with Michele's signature 70's-coded designs.

Basically, Michele's Valentino is classic Michele.

Retro prints and fabrications comprised chic ruffled gowns, joined by some razzle-dazzle adornments and dramatic headwear. Valentino bags presented sparkly oversized "V" details and luxurious new skins. Then, there was the sophisticated tailoring that felt both groovy and rich.

Oh, and there was lace, lace, and more lace!

Stars like Salma Hayek, Colman Domingo, Freen, and Andrew Garfield were in attendance. Michele's closest friends (and once Gucci diehards), like Harry Styles and Jared Leto, also came to support, following the designer into his new position as Valentino's head honcho.

It may be too early to tell if Michele will turn Valentino into the world's hottest brand as he did with Gucci. However, witnessing the Michele-ficiation of the fashion house will be a sight to behold.

Time to kick up our lace-stocking-covered legs and enjoy the show.