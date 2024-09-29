Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Enter Valentino's Alessandro Michele-fication

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Earlier this year, Valentino named Alessandro Michele its new creative director, a role that came after Michele's surprising departure from Gucci in 2022. On September 29, fashion gathered to witness Michele's debut Valentino runway presentation.

First tastes of Michele's Valentino came through the brand's Resort 2025 preview in June, which left fans drawing comparisons to Michele's Gucci era and even dubbing the offering names like "Guccitino."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Valentino's SS25 collection, titled Valentino Pavillon des Folies, was much like the resort pieces, unfolding into a parade of seasonal Valentino wears infused with Michele's signature 70's-coded designs.

Shop Valentino

Basically, Michele's Valentino is classic Michele.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Retro prints and fabrications comprised chic ruffled gowns, joined by some razzle-dazzle adornments and dramatic headwear. Valentino bags presented sparkly oversized "V" details and luxurious new skins. Then, there was the sophisticated tailoring that felt both groovy and rich.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Oh, and there was lace, lace, and more lace!

Stars like Salma Hayek, Colman Domingo, Freen, and Andrew Garfield were in attendance. Michele's closest friends (and once Gucci diehards), like Harry Styles and Jared Leto, also came to support, following the designer into his new position as Valentino's head honcho.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It may be too early to tell if Michele will turn Valentino into the world's hottest brand as he did with Gucci. However, witnessing the Michele-ficiation of the fashion house will be a sight to behold.

Time to kick up our lace-stocking-covered legs and enjoy the show.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

asicsGEL-VENTURE 6 SHIELD Graphite Grey/Truffle Grey
$145.00
Available in:
Several sizes
DickiesDuck High Pile Fleece Lined Chore Jacket Dark Brown
$165.00
Available in:
SMLXLXXL
Fucking AwesomeSpider Skully Beanie Black
$60.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • 31 Italian Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Valentino Launches Hard-to-Get ‘Haute Couture’ Fragrance
    • Beauty
  • Here Are 10 of the Best Summer Shirts Available to Buy Right Now
    • Style
  • Is Alessandro Michele's Valentino 'Too Gucci'?
    • Style
  • Chloé Made It Clear, Valentino Even Clearer: Boho Is Back
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Telfar's First Leather Tote Comes For Luxury's Bag
    • Style
  • Kartik Research Brings Ancient Indian Handicraft to Baracuta (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • noir kei ninomiya's Reeboks Are Perfectly Pearly & Pumped
    • Sneakers
  • Celine Summer 2025 Belongs to the Girls
    • Style
  • Enter Valentino's Alessandro Michele-fication
    • Style
  • Giddy Up! Nike's Beloved Dunk Has Gone Tasteful Cowboy
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now