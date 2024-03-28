Alessandro Michele & Valentino Are Official

Alessandro Michele has been confirmed as the new creative director of Valentino following Pierpaolo Piccioli's sudden departure.

Michele, who left his role as creative director of Gucci back in November 2022, will present his debut Spring/Summer 2025 collection during September's Paris Fashion Week.

"It’s an incredible honor," the Italian designer told Vogue Business.

"I feel the immense joy and the huge responsibility to join a Maison de Couture that has the word ‘beauty’ carved on a collective story made of distinctive elegance, refinement, and extreme grace."

Michele's new role at Valentino, which officially begins on April 2, will also see him design couture collections for the very first time, a venture that could lend itself nicely to the Italian's maximalist designs.

Michele's appointment at Valentino sees him rejoin the Kering Group that owns 30 percent of the brand.

The role will also see Michele reunite with Jacopo Venturini, Valentino's now CEO, with whom he worked alongside as a designer during his time at Gucci.