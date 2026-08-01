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When It Rains, Vans’ Mighty GORE-TEX Sneaker Still Shines

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Rain or shine, the Vans Crosspath XC GORE-TEX looks good either way.

It's an all-terrain, all-weather kind of shoe to begin with. It's equipped with waterproof GORE-TEX uppers, which is like having an umbrella for your feet. It also features Vibram outsoles (yellow badge included), durable enough to grip the crunchy trails and pretty much whatever surface it encounters.

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The Crosspath XC is outdoor-ready, to say the least. But it also just plain cool.

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It helps that Vans continues to drop nice colorways for the Crosspath XC GORE-TEX (and pretty much all of the other Crosspath models).

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Even the "Black" Crosspath isn't your typical black trail model. It mixes in some grey and silver accents, which brings not only some shine to the design but to the trails.

For those looking to cop, the Vans Crosspath XC GORE-TEX "Black" sneakers are now available on Vans' website for $180.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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