When It Rains, Vans’ Mighty GORE-TEX Sneaker Still Shines

Rain or shine, the Vans Crosspath XC GORE-TEX looks good either way.

It's an all-terrain, all-weather kind of shoe to begin with. It's equipped with waterproof GORE-TEX uppers, which is like having an umbrella for your feet. It also features Vibram outsoles (yellow badge included), durable enough to grip the crunchy trails and pretty much whatever surface it encounters.

The Crosspath XC is outdoor-ready, to say the least. But it also just plain cool.

It helps that Vans continues to drop nice colorways for the Crosspath XC GORE-TEX (and pretty much all of the other Crosspath models).

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Even the "Black" Crosspath isn't your typical black trail model. It mixes in some grey and silver accents, which brings not only some shine to the design but to the trails.

Vans

For those looking to cop, the Vans Crosspath XC GORE-TEX "Black" sneakers are now available on Vans' website for $180.

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