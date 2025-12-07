These Hand-Beaded $750 Vans Are Pearl-fect

It's pretty safe to say no other mainstream footwear brand has had a year quite like Vans. The Californian skate label’s flagship models have proven luxury's favorite new muse, with homages by everyone from Dior to Valentino, sometimes without Vans' own involvement.

But Vans never needed big name houses to aid in luxurifying its bestseller products, as its collaboration with designer Mattias Gollin demonstrate. Bejeweled and priced at $750, this rare pair of Vans Authentic shoes not only looks high end — it really is.

Speckled across Vans' signature black and white checkerboard print, tiny pearls and sparkly studs create a textured shimmer effect.

Made where Gollin is based in Italy, each of the 2000-ish embellishments was attached by hand.

So, if there was ever a concern over price, the above info shall do its part to eliminate that.

It also explains why the purchase of the “Authentiche,” launching December 5, is limited to one pair per person, sign-up and ID checks strictly required.

This is not the first time Gollin has bedazzled famous shoes, nor is it the first time he's bedazzled Vans, specifically. Last year, the Classic Slip On already underwent similar treatment, as did Timberland's 6” work boot.

Vans or otherwise, Mattias Gollin's are the literal pearls among stones.

