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BAPE's Two-Faced Vans Shredder Is a Lesson in Duality

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
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Some things in life just go together. Peanut butter and jelly, chips and queso, and Vans and BAPE. Honestly, who better to team up with the king of skatewear than the king of streetwear? That's a fly royal court if we’ve ever seen one.

If that's not enough to convince you, let us introduce you to BAPE's Vans Premium Knu Skool sneaker. 

shop vans here

This serendipitous collab is an expert mix of BAPE's established style motifs and Vans' classic skatehouse goodness. The lateral side of the shoe wears BAPE's signature green ape camo print along with the brand's signature Shooting Star logo.

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The medial side wears a pink iteration of the camouflage print and Vans' signature Jazz Stripe.

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Vans' vulcanized outsole also gets some real-deal BAPE treatment with layered shark-jaw embossing and a matching "A Bathing Ape" logo.

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A chromed-out BAPE Ape charm finds a home at the base of the laces, and the checkered outsole folds in some of that classic Vans swag.

Available on the Vans website July 17 for $150, the Vans x BAPE Premium Knu Skool sneaker marks the fourth collaboration Vans has done with the Japanese powerhouse. In 2021, Vans and BAPE released a limited-edition BAPE-ed Sk8-Hi 38 DX and Authentic 44 DX, and since then the duo has released a litany of cool, camo shredders together. When it comes to creating fire fusion sneakers, BAPE and Vans never played.

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Now, nearly five years since their first collab, BAPE is still turning classic Vans sneakers into bona fide super STAs.

shop vans here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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