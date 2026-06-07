Vans' Best Chanel-Inspired Skate Shoe Joins the Dark Side

Vans' mega-viral Chanel era is far from ever. In fact, it seems like the skatehouse is really starting to find its stride with the Old Skool 36 LX Souvenir, releasing a sooty iteration of the famously frayed sneaker.

Instead of the khaki green colorway found on the OG, this model wears a dark black upper accented by a pink plaid-style Jazz Stripe.

Likely inspired by Chanel's "On the Pavement" graffiti messenger bag, the Souvenir Old Skool sneaker marked the start of something new for Vans, at least on the creative front. As many Jazz Stripe enthusiasts can attest, Vans never fell out of favor per se, but Greg Betty's culture-shifting contributions to the brand, which include the Souvenir Old Skool, put Vans on the map in a way previously unseen.

It might be hard to imagine now, but there was a time when Vans were, by and large, an affordable, fuss-free staple. There were no sneaker lottery or resell markups to worry about. Just regular shoes, sold for regular prices.

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But Betty shifted the paradigm in such a way that these days, if you don't set an alarm and say your prayers, you can kiss those Old Skool Souvenirs goodbye. Or pay triple the retail price.

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That is to say, Vans was always fly, but recent plays from the brand have taken things to a new stratosphere.

Now it's not just Betty's assortment of sneaker packs that's transforming the Vans name. From bejeweled Satoshi Nakamoto collaborations to pearlized camo slip-ons, Vans has been knocking it out of the park recently, and the darkened-up Old Skool 36 LX just proves this takeover isn't stopping anytime soon.

Heck, even classic Vans staples like the simple checkered-print slip-on are having their own comeback moment.

Well, as they say, a rising tide lifts all sneakers.

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