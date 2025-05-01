This Is (Almost Literally) the Chanel Bag of Vans Sneakers

Vans is on one. The venerable skate shoe brand may be feeling out its financials but on the creative front, it's peak.

The debut of the Chanel bag Vans Old Skool sneaker is a sign of strength, to be sure.

Most recently seen on the Instagram feed of Greg Betty, who just departed his post as Vans' Senior Footwear Designer, the Vans Old Skool 36 "Souvenir" (an unconfirmed name, mind you), is an oblique reference to one of Chanel's best bags.

At least from the streetwear side of things.

Chanel's 2015 "On the Pavement" messenger bag is one of its most prescient handbags of all time.

Worn by influencers like Lil Yachty and Bella Hadid and coveted by kids who rep the new-gen of crossbody statement bags, the militaristic Chanel messenger bag is kinda corny but in a cool way.

Its extremely high-vis design is demarcated by a distressed double-C logo, faux graffiti, woven trim, peace-sign strap detailing, and a handful of thematic Chanel buttons.

Very hippy, very costume-y, and very of the moment.

Vans' Old Skool "Souvenir" isn't necessarily a one-to-one homage but it's pretty clearly a reference to the now-famous Chanel bag, what with the embellished Jazz Stripe, stylized buttons (the smiley face is especially notable) and the splotchy canvas treatment.

When it launches come late 2025, expect this clever Vans shoe to be just about as hard to come by as the Chanel bag that inspired it. It just won't cost $3,000.