Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Charmed-up Baddie

Vans has been dropping some real gems lately, quite literally. The "Lucky Charms" Era 95 is the second Vans' sneaker to get a well-charmed Satoshi Nakamoto collaboration.

The "charms" in question manifest as multi-colored gemstones along the Era sneaker’s toebox and collar, with friendship-bracelet-style beads at the shoe’s base.

These whimsical adornments present a nice contrast to the sneaker's distressed canvas base and frayed sock collar. The outsole wears Satoshi Nakamoto's branded lettering and features some intentional scuffing throughout that reiterates the sneaker's overall worn-in look.

Nakamoto took a similar approach with its first Vans collab with the Old Skool 36.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like the Era 95, the Satoshi Nakamoto Old Skool 36 featured a scuffed-up base, but instead of multi-colored gems, the Old Skool 36 sports a stunning string of pearls. Very Chanel, which is also very Vans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On the whole, Vans has been deep in its bejeweled bag, as seen with the pearlized "Marshmallow" slip-on and the metal-studded Vans' LX Authentic 44 sneaker.There’s also the hand-embellished Vans "Authentiche" by Mattias Gollin that features 2,000 individually placed gems.

Vans has long since claimed its crown as the king of the skatepark, but now it’s coming for the jewelry vaults, too. Honestly, I'm not mad at it.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.