The "Chanel" Vans Sneaker Gets Better

It turns out, there's another "Chanel" Vans sneaker.

The viral Vans Old Skool 36 "Souvenir" sneakers have emerged in a second burgundy colorway, following the launch of the "Warm Brown" iteration in July.

It's the same premium skate shoe as before, just in a new color scheme. So, you can once again expect high-quality leather, spray-painted "worn-in" canvas, colorful tweed moments, and souvenir-style pins. And it's all still inspired by Chanel's Spring/Summer 2015 messenger bag, of which fashion stars like Lil Yachty and Bella Hadid proudly own.

Funny enough, the Vans' Souvenir" Old Skool is becoming just as coveted as the Chanel grail. It's reselling for $10,000-plus like the shoulder bag. But the sneakers are going for $300 and up on the resale market currently (they retailed for a smooth $125, mind you).

One Grailed listing even had the Vans sneakers for $1,300.

A second chance to cop the "Chanel" Vans now awaits. The burgundy Old Skool 36 "Souvenir" sneakers are now available at Carnival, and they're also expected to drop in September on Vans' website.

Be prepared to pay the same retail price for the latest...that's if you can successfully cop them.

