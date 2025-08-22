Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans Serves up a Delicious Skate Shoe With a Side of Freaky

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

A mouthwatering skate shoe with a side of cold-blooded creature realness? Vans said, "Coming right up."

Vans OTW, the brand's dedicated line of premium and truly off-the-wall designs, is behind the latest Half Cab 33 sneaker, which pairs a chocolatey color scheme with croc-like textures.

Wait, chocolate and croc skin? It may sound like a crazy combo but Vans makes it work for its classic skate model.

The Half Cab features slick brown reptilian-textured panels joined by plush brown suede underneath. The shoe also features some small gilded details, creating a sort of "golden ticket"-like vibe for the wild chocolate-flavored sneakers.

The vibes get more interesting, too. The Vans Half Cab also has a rugged edge, thanks to its nice, thick, skate-ready Vibram sole, promising a sturdy ride with excellent board grip.

Under the OTW imprint, the Half Cab model has seen some pretty crazy spins (crazy good ones, that is). Vans has delivered luxe crocheted versions, sumptuous suede pairs, and even a wavy Parra collab.

And now the label's got a skate shoe that's part "croc" and part "chocolate."

If that sounds like what your rotation needs, the Vans OTW Half Cab 33 Vibram sneakers are now available on CNCPTS' website for $115.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
