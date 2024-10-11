Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
What's Better than Vans Skate Shoes? Hairy Vans Skate Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' Half Cab sneaker is already regarded as one of the greatest skate shoes ever, cherished by skaters and everyday dripsters for over 30 years. The Half Cab only gets better with age, thanks to Vans' top-notch treatments, which keep the sneaker incredibly stylish (and sometimes tastefully hairy).

Van's premium OTW line has dropped another textural Half Cab sneaker, this time crafted with top-of-the-line hairy suede.

Fuzzy suede informs the overlaying panels of the Half Cab sneaker, resulting in a genuinely cozy take. Underneath the warming details, the mid-cut model presents grid-patterned nylon that echoes Vans' iconic checkerboard print but in a subtle way.

There have been fuzzed-up versions of the Half Cab before. But the latest pairs hit especially harder with the materials and autumn-worthy colorways (perfect timing, honestly).

Vans' Half Cab "Hairy Suede" sneaker comes in two seasonal colorways, Ginger Orange and Elm Tan, currently available on Vans OTW's website and retailers like Footshop.

Vans Half Cab is an icon based on its creation story alone. Gravity-defying skater Steve Cabellero dreamed up the Vans sneakers with duct tape and scissors in 1992. And the rest is skate history.

Again, Vans' premium efforts have only turned the Half Cab into an even more fashion-forward piece. Just this year, we saw Vans shoe slay in fishnets and crochet knits, which looked like they came straight from grandma's house.

So, of course, Vans' Half Cab sneaker looks even more delicious with hair.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
