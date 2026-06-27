Vans’ Ease-iest Skate Shoe Gets Its Flowers

Vans' Premium Authentic Ease finally gets its flowers.

The skateboarding brand has designed a new "Marshmallow" version, featuring supple off-white leather uppers and a matching flower decoration on the side. And that's all.

There isn't much to the Authentic as is. The Ease makes things even simpler but in an elevated way, landing with an even more painless lace system, better cushier materials, and crispy-clean views all around.

It has mostly appeared in neutral color schemes, like browns and beiges. However, Vans has a little fun here and there, as seen with recent pearlized versions and pairs dressed in the famous checkerboard print. But even the more playful takes don't get too crazy. It all still fits into the simple elegance of the Ease's design.

Vans

The same goes for the new floral "Marshmallow" pair, which is now up for grabs on Vans' website for $100.

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