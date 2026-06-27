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Vans’ Ease-iest Skate Shoe Gets Its Flowers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' Premium Authentic Ease finally gets its flowers.

The skateboarding brand has designed a new "Marshmallow" version, featuring supple off-white leather uppers and a matching flower decoration on the side. And that's all.

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There isn't much to the Authentic as is. The Ease makes things even simpler but in an elevated way, landing with an even more painless lace system, better cushier materials, and crispy-clean views all around.

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It has mostly appeared in neutral color schemes, like browns and beiges. However, Vans has a little fun here and there, as seen with recent pearlized versions and pairs dressed in the famous checkerboard print. But even the more playful takes don't get too crazy. It all still fits into the simple elegance of the Ease's design.

The same goes for the new floral "Marshmallow" pair, which is now up for grabs on Vans' website for $100.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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