Highsnobiety
Making Slick Outdoor-Grade Skate Shoes Takes a Village (PM)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Village PM's answer to skate footwear's "stagnant era?" Creating a model that neither operates nor looks nothing like any other skate shoe on the market.

The brand's debut models, the 1PM and 1.30PM, are more like climbing shoes...that you can skate in. The sneakers blend a high-tech, shred-ready construction with a rugged outdoor edge. Key features include a super-grippy climbing rubber band and rubber glove outsole, which marries vulcanized, cupsole, and toe cap constructions into a single durable unit.

Not to mention, the shoes come in trendy color schemes, which, at that point, pushes them into fashion territory.

Village PM's Fall/Winter 2025 offering sees the 1PM and 1.30PM sneakers dressed up in options like smooth suede, slick patent leather, and camouflage patterns.

Village PM
The new sneakers, which drop in October on the brand's website, only advance Village PM's mission of designing skate shoes that are more than just, well, skate shoes.

The versatility of Village PM's sneakers is even evident in its stockists, which range from renowned skate shops like Civilist to luxury retailers like Dover Street Market.

Skate shoes are certainly exciting again. Vans is going viral for luxury-level versions of its most iconic models, while other sneaker brands are giving skate-ready transformations to their classics (cough, Nike SB's Air Max 95, cough). Even high-end fashion labels are making their own "Vans" skate shoes.

In between, Village PM is giving the game what it deserves: approachable yet progressive skate shoes.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
