Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Dior Does Vans

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior collection naturally brought all sorts of Anderson-fied takes on the house's signatures, such as clover-covered Lady Dior bags and quirky yet excellent tailoring. The new creative director also cooked up some Dior "Vans" for the spring season.

Dior's SS26 sneaker exuded Vans Authentic vibes with Anderson and Dior twists. One version, in particular, featured embroidered florals and doves all across the canvas upper, complete with Dior lace charms and other branding moments.

Shop SSENSE New Arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It builds upon Anderson's work at Loewe, really. While at the Spanish fashion house, the designer worked on a few Vans-coded models, such as the Bay, which resembled a Vans sneaker but with dress shoe soles.

Anderson's Loewe era also delivered skate-style sneakers with handsewn florals, similar to the pairs seen in his latest Dior collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Dior Homme presentation included other versions, such as those with tweed uppers and clover patterns. They play on some of the house's most iconic motifs and symbols that Christian Dior himself enjoyed, all reinterpreted the Jonathan Anderson way.

It's all Dior through Anderson's eyes, down to the "Vans" shoes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Issey Miyake Homme PlisséMC May Blouson
$664.00
$830.00
Available in:
234
ParabootMichael Marche
$525.00
Available in:
4142434445
COMME des GARÇONS HOMMECrinkle Finish Shirt
$297.50
$425.00
Available in:
SML

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans Balletcore'd Its Mary Jane Skate Shoes
  • Fancy People Want Good Clothes Too
  • Vans' Classic Skate Sneakers Are Prestigious Trail Shoes Now
  • This Is (Almost Literally) the Chanel Bag of Vans Sneakers
  • Kim Jones' First Post-Dior Move? Auctioning His One-Off Dior x Jordan Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • This Ultra-Classic Jordan Sneaker Ain't Just Clean. It's Pure Money
  • The World’s Best Restaurant, ASICS Sneakers & Ultra-Rare Books… All Under One Roof
  • Dior Does Vans
  • adidas’ Latest Sneaker Proves Running Is About The Journey
  • Winner Stays: Steve Nash & Co. Want More Street Soccer In The States
  • Back for Seconds: The Converse x Highsnobiety Pass It On Brunch Returns to Café de Flore
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now