Dior Does Vans

Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior collection naturally brought all sorts of Anderson-fied takes on the house's signatures, such as clover-covered Lady Dior bags and quirky yet excellent tailoring. The new creative director also cooked up some Dior "Vans" for the spring season.

Dior's SS26 sneaker exuded Vans Authentic vibes with Anderson and Dior twists. One version, in particular, featured embroidered florals and doves all across the canvas upper, complete with Dior lace charms and other branding moments.

It builds upon Anderson's work at Loewe, really. While at the Spanish fashion house, the designer worked on a few Vans-coded models, such as the Bay, which resembled a Vans sneaker but with dress shoe soles.

Anderson's Loewe era also delivered skate-style sneakers with handsewn florals, similar to the pairs seen in his latest Dior collection.

The Dior Homme presentation included other versions, such as those with tweed uppers and clover patterns. They play on some of the house's most iconic motifs and symbols that Christian Dior himself enjoyed, all reinterpreted the Jonathan Anderson way.

It's all Dior through Anderson's eyes, down to the "Vans" shoes.

