Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Sneaker Is Skate-able Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

For the Nike Air Max 95's anniversary, the 30-year-old chunky sneaker gets to be a Nike SB skate shoe.

Last year, whispers spoke of the Nike Skateboarding dropping its own shred-ready Air Max 95 collaboration (and Air Force 1) in the new year. Fast forward to March 2025, sneaker leakers reveal first looks at the upcoming skate-able sneaker.

Shop Nike Air Max 95

Off the bat, the Nike SB model looks like a regular Air Max 95 but with more chunkier soles and a slightly more puffed-up upper. Moreover, the sneaker's outsoles feature new groove patterns that look more grippy and board-friendly.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Elsewhere, Nike SB's Air Max 95 maintains the classic sneaker design, including its distinctly layered upper and cushioned bottoms crafted with Airbags.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

There could be more to the Nike SB Air Max sneaker, but the skateboarding imprint continues to be tight-lipped about the collab (they haven't yet confirmed the shoe). However, with leaked samples now out, Nike SB may reveal more details soon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's also worth mentioning that the skateboarding label just wrapped up its second Air Jordan 4 collab after 2022's "Pine Green" offering. The 2025 pair came in a clean navy and white colorway, proving the thrash-able Jordans to be even better the second time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Max 95 is now next in line for its SB makeover.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In addition to a supposed test-only black/white sample pair, the Nike SB x Air Max 96 collab has also emerged in a "Cactus Flower" color scheme with gum soles, which is expected to release during the fall.

It only adds to the Air Max 95's birthday celebrations, which also includes a "Big Bubble" special and the relaunch of its most classic colorways. Ah, happy birthday, AM95.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Newest Air Max Hybrid Sneaker Is Also Its Slickest
    • Sneakers
  • Thought Corteiz's Brilliant Air Max 95 Collab Was Finished? Think Again
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Air Max Football Boot Is a Confusing (But Undeniably Fun) Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's '00s Laceless Air Max Sneaker Is Part Slip-On, All Crazy Tech
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Book 1 Sneakers Have No Business Looking This (Denim) Good
    • Sneakers
  • Standom State of Mind: Walmart’s Amplification of Black Artistry Can’t Be Ignored
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • The World's Best Band Tees Are Back, In Exhaustive Detail
    • Style
  • Nike's Clean "Obsidian" Jordan 1 Is Back (& Keeping Things on the Low)
    • Sneakers
  • Meet the New Shoes: Socks
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Sneaker Is Skate-able Now
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now