Nike's 30-Year-Old Air Max Sneaker Is Skate-able Now

For the Nike Air Max 95's anniversary, the 30-year-old chunky sneaker gets to be a Nike SB skate shoe.

Last year, whispers spoke of the Nike Skateboarding dropping its own shred-ready Air Max 95 collaboration (and Air Force 1) in the new year. Fast forward to March 2025, sneaker leakers reveal first looks at the upcoming skate-able sneaker.

Off the bat, the Nike SB model looks like a regular Air Max 95 but with more chunkier soles and a slightly more puffed-up upper. Moreover, the sneaker's outsoles feature new groove patterns that look more grippy and board-friendly.

Elsewhere, Nike SB's Air Max 95 maintains the classic sneaker design, including its distinctly layered upper and cushioned bottoms crafted with Airbags.

There could be more to the Nike SB Air Max sneaker, but the skateboarding imprint continues to be tight-lipped about the collab (they haven't yet confirmed the shoe). However, with leaked samples now out, Nike SB may reveal more details soon.

It's also worth mentioning that the skateboarding label just wrapped up its second Air Jordan 4 collab after 2022's "Pine Green" offering. The 2025 pair came in a clean navy and white colorway, proving the thrash-able Jordans to be even better the second time.

The Air Max 95 is now next in line for its SB makeover.

In addition to a supposed test-only black/white sample pair, the Nike SB x Air Max 96 collab has also emerged in a "Cactus Flower" color scheme with gum soles, which is expected to release during the fall.

It only adds to the Air Max 95's birthday celebrations, which also includes a "Big Bubble" special and the relaunch of its most classic colorways. Ah, happy birthday, AM95.