A Cassette-Playing Boombox? In 2025? Yes!

Written by Tom Barker in Design

We are rewind, the French indie audio company best known for its portable, Bluetooth-enabled cassette player, is taking its advocacy of this antiquated music technology to the next level. It’s bringing back the boombox!

The GB-001 is a big, bulky, classic boombox. Except, it’s been given a technological upgrade for 2025.

Built with Bluetooth 5.4, the four speakers dotted across its body combine for a total 104 watts of output plus it packs a modern-day electronic noise-reduction system.

But the feature that makes this speaker standout is positioned front and centre, a recording cassette deck. 

Clunky buttons complete the authentic ‘80s looks alongside twin backlit volume unit meters that can help you monitor recording levels should you choose to use the microphone input.

All this functionality is contained within a matte black rectangular box, adorned with acid yellow detailing and hits of silver, including on the chunky metal handle (an essential feature for any proper boombox). 

We are rewind is being secretive about the exact release details of this modernised boombox, only revealing that it’ll be available soon. At least that gives us some time to uncover all our old cassettes. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
