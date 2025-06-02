New Balance's Insanely Icey Hoop Shoe Is Wildly Wearable

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3 is a different basketball shoe. This isn’t just a new shoe model, but an injection of new energy for New Balance basketball.

Initially released during All-Star Weekend through a limited-edition drop with sneaker store Bricks & Wood, the New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3 is finally getting a wider rollout. Which is good because this sneaker is too wearable to not be widely available.

The New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3 sneaker first drops in “Light Grey” and “White/Blue” colorways, two undeniably clean makeovers. The “Light Grey” comes with cream laces for that intentionally aged aesthetic, while its icy blue counterpart has textured white overlays.

This shoe signals that NB is ready to take a step further into the world of basketball footwear, from up-and-coming newcomer to full-on established option on par with the other basketball shoe giants like Nike and adidas. (

NB has roots in basketball dating back to the 1980s but after a long hiatus, NB made its official return to the hardwood in 2019, signing Kawhi Leonard and debuting the OMN1S, and has since been steadily building a credible lineup and growing its presence across the NBA. The New Balance Fresh Foam BB v3 is part of a long game that’s beginning to pay off

The BB v3 swaps out the topographic sole from the v2 for something more functional in a sculpted midsole with that signature NB cushioning, a supportive midfoot plate, and a segmented outsole with wavy traction for grip. Quick cuts and sharp changes of direction? No problem. When it comes to cushioning, the midsole has legit bounce and great shock absorption. Whether you’re pushing through drills or running in transition, the ride feels soft, springy, and supportive all the way through.

The upper feels smooth and futuristic, and there’s plenty of mesh paneling on the upper, and those oval-shaped cut-outs only make things more breathable. Plus, super plush padding around the heel promises a comfortable fit.

The cherry on top is that the tongue is still printed with New Balance's “The Intelligent Choice” slogan. Which, if you ask me, is exactly what these are.

No official release date yet, but expect to see these shoes hit shelves later this year on New Balance wesbite. And since the previous Bricks & Wood collaboration retailed for $140, we can expect these colorways to have a similar price tag.